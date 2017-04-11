City Desk





April 20, 2017

BUTTE – In the spirit of a historic Butte-Silver Bow horticulturalist, Alma Higgins, community organizers would like to engage the community in individual and neighborhood enhancement projects through a photo contest. Organizer hope to encourage and assist the public in the restoration, revitalization and beautification of our Greater Butte-Silver Bow Neighborhood Communities by educational opportunities to help you discover the possibilities of your surroundings.

Intended to be a complimentary program to encourage citizens all summer long with the effort of Beautify Butte-Silver Bow Neighborhood Communities Coalition. Organizers include Kellee Anderson, MSU Extension Butte- Silver Bow City/County, Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Butte-Silver Bow Community Plant and Garden Supply Venders, and The Greeley Neighborhood Community Development Corporation Inc.

Together we are pleased to announce a Greater Community Kick-Off Gathering Thursday April 27th, at the Butte- Silver Bow Archives (17 W Quartz St) at 5:15pm to announce and discuss how to get involved and participate in the photo contest.

Keep a look out for neighborhood community clean-up in May with Beautify Butte, Educational and Technical Support Presentations in June, Vegetative Environment Enhancement Photo Competition in July/August, Submission of Photo Contest Entries by August 30th, Celebration of Harmony and Awards Ceremony in September, and an Alma Higgins Christmas Tree Lighting in December.

Join us April 27th to hear how to get involved to compliment Beatify Butte with the Alma Higgins Commemorative Competition and Celebration initiative and Photo Contest.

For more information, please contact MSU Extension, Butte-Silver Bow County Agent, Kellee Anderson at (406) 723-0217 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..



