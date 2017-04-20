City Desk





April 20, 2017

Butte, Mont. –– NorthWestern Energy has scheduled a power outage for the entire city of Anaconda beginning at 11:59 p.m., on Monday, April 24, 2017. This outage could last until 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The outage will allow company crews to safely perform repair work in a substation that serves the Anaconda area. This work is necessary to continue to deliver reliable service and to minimize future outages.

Efforts are being made to contact customers via telephone or in person about the outage.

NorthWestern Energy apologizes for any inconvenience this planned outage may cause. For any questions or concerns, please call our Customer Contact Center at (888) 467-2669.

