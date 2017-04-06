City Desk



Photo courtesy of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives





Alma Higgins

In 1928 Time magazine called Butte, Montana “the ugliest town in the world,” writes local historian Richard Gibson. The town of Butte has certainly had its struggles. Our special weather conditions coupled with the areas environmental issues create unique problems outside of the fact that we are a mining town.

However Butte’s “ugly” in turn, has its own distinctive beauty. The rolling hills of Uptown and beyond, the 30 different shades of brown to gold in the walls of the Berkley Pit that practically shimmer on a summer day, and the ancient architecture that holds the ghosts of times past and our history are all part of Butte’s beauty.

When Anthony Bourdain filmed a Montana episode of his program Parts Unknown, he said, “At first look, you’d think this is the worst place on Earth. A ravaged, toxic, godforsaken hill threatened from above, riddled with darkness from below. But you’d be wrong.”

Indeed, you’d be wrong. Butte is distinctive and distinguished. The character here lives in the people; their character is part of the beauty in this town.

One such person was Alma Higgins.

In 1920, Alma, came to Butte from Deer Lodge, Montana. Alma could visualize a more beautiful Butte. She saw this happening “one flower box at a time.”

Alma helped to transform Butte. On his website Butte History, Richard Gibson says that she was doing this through “photography exhibits and letter-writing campaigns, as well as in eventually 18 Butte garden clubs to beautify Butte.”

According to Gibson “As a political activist, promoter, and conservationist, Higgins became prominent by connecting urban beautification—flower gardens—to the broader stewardship movement that was largely focused on forest reserves.”

In 1922 she created “Garden Week” in Butte. This became a national event “thanks to her lobbying and the designation by President Harding in 1923,” says Gibson. Garden Week is still celebrated today.

Alma believed in the beauty found in nature to have the power to beautify our surroundings and create a better environment for our community.

Author Reginald Vincent Holmes said, “The earth has its music for those who will listen.” Perhaps Alma could hear the music that was playing in the earth that is Butte.