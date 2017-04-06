City Desk

PUBLIC NOTICE REMINDER





April 19, 2017

BUTTE – The second half of the 2016 Real Estate Property Taxes are due on or before 5:00 PM, May 31, 2017. Payments made or postmarked after this date will be assessed a penalty and interest per MCA 15-16-102.

Mail Payment’s to:

Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer

P. O. Box 611

Butte, MT 59703

Please contact the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s Office, at 406-497-6303, if you have any questions.

