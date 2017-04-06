This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News REAL ESTATE PROPERTY TAXES

City Desk

REAL ESTATE PROPERTY TAXES

Print

PUBLIC NOTICE REMINDER


April 19, 2017

BUTTE – The second half of the 2016 Real Estate Property Taxes are due on or before 5:00 PM, May 31, 2017. Payments made or postmarked after this date will be assessed a penalty and interest per MCA 15-16-102.

 

                                     Mail Payment’s to:

                                     Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer

                                     P. O. Box 611

                                     Butte, MT  59703

 

Please contact the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s Office, at 406-497-6303, if you have any questions. 

 

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Wednesday the 19th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting