City Desk
REAL ESTATE PROPERTY TAXES
PUBLIC NOTICE REMINDER
April 19, 2017
BUTTE – The second half of the 2016 Real Estate Property Taxes are due on or before 5:00 PM, May 31, 2017. Payments made or postmarked after this date will be assessed a penalty and interest per MCA 15-16-102.
Mail Payment’s to:
Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer
P. O. Box 611
Butte, MT 59703
Please contact the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s Office, at 406-497-6303, if you have any questions.