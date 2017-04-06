City Desk



April 19, 2017

ANACONDA- In partnership, MSU Extension of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Butte-Silver Bow and Powell County invite the public to a special workshop on Season Extension for Vegetable Growers on Saturday, April 29th at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort (1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT) from 9:30am-12:30pm. The cost of the workshop is $10, which covers the cost of materials and refreshments.

We welcome instructor, Dr. Mac Burgess, Assistance Professor in the Montana State University (MSU) Department of Plant Sciences & Plant Pathology. The research and responsibilities of Dr. Burgess team addresses bio-energy systems for small-scale and high-value crops. His work provides resources and educational opportunities on the topic of season extension tools, precision irrigation management, cover crops, crop rotations, and soil fertility management.

Season Extension for Vegetable Growers is intended for backyard growers and beginning commercial farmers to apply season extension methods for food production, such as high tunnels, passive greenhouses, row covers, and raised beds. You will learn how to manage and meet the growing requirements of plants and trouble shoot problems and pest associated with season extension systems.

To register for the Season Extension for Vegetable Growers Workshop, call the MSU Extension Anaconda-Deer Lodge County office at (406) 563-4035 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit us at 800 Main Street, Anaconda on the third floor of the Courthouse or contact one of the partnered MSU Extension offices (Butte-Silver Bow City-County at (406) 723-0217 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Powell County (406) 846-9791 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

