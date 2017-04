After receiving a bad review, the VA medical facility in the nation's capital has had its director replaced twice in two days. The latest director is a Trump loyalist, reports govexec.com.After United Airlines ordered a passenger dragged from his seat to make room for United personnel, the airline's stock has plunged, the Washington Post reports Wells Fargo is clawing back $75 million from former high-level executives. Wells Fargo says the executives did little to rein in abusive sales tactics at the bank, the Washington Post reports.April 6, 2017This evening, President Trump ordered an attack on the Syrian airfield that recently launched a nerve gas attack on Syrian civilians, national media report.Sixty cruise missiles struck the airfield within seconds of each other, a CBS special report said.