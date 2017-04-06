City Desk



New adult program kicks off Saturday, April 22

April 17, 2017

HELENA, MT --- ExplorationWorks newest program, Science on Tap, will kick off this Saturday, April 22 at ExplorationWorks. This new program is geared towards adults to discuss and learn about science in an informal setting. Each event will feature a new presenter and topic.

This week’s presenter is Dr. Nicholas Hud, Director of the NSF-NASA Center for Chemical Evolution at Georgia Tech. Dr. Hud has conducted extensive research on how DNA is packaged within living cells and viruses. For the past decade his research has become increasingly focused on how molecules like DNA, including possible ancestors of DNA, could have arisen on the early Earth, and ultimately given rise to life.

"We're so excited to have Dr. Hud joining us to help launch our new program,” says Sara Feilzer, Community Outreach and Education Director. “ExplorationWorks is looking forward to providing a fun, new environment for adults in the Helena community to come together and share ideas while learning about science!”

This event will begin with a cash bar serving beer and wine at 6:00 p.m. with Dr. Hud’s presentation to follow at 6:30 p.m. Science on Tap is possible with the generous support provided by Ellen & Eric Feaver and the Tracey Foundation. Additional support for this program is provided by Morrison and Maierle and the MDU Resources Foundation.



About ExplorationWorks

Since 2002, ExplorationWorks has been inspiring kids and their families to discover, explore, and develop a lifelong love for science. As one of only two science centers in Montana, ExplorationWorks offers hands-on exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids, youths, families, seniors, as well as school and community groups.

