City Desk

Below is the Sunday line-up for the Y.

Little Learners Preschool 6 week Spring Session starts tomorrow, April 17 through May 25. Ages 3 to 5. April 17-20 Science, April 24-27 Music, May 1-4 Nature, May 8-11 Dinosaurs, May 15-18 Spring, May 22-25 Camping. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9:00am to 12:00pm. All six weeks $125 for Members, $175 for Non-Members. Weekly: $30 for Members, $50 for Non-Members.

6 week swim lesson session included, Tuesday/Thursday, 10:00-10:45am. Have your child wear their swimsuit under their clothing on Tuesday and Thursday. We provide a towel, get them changed back into clothes, and dry their suit in our swim suit. Register at the Welcome Center.

Other Highlights:

-Color Run, April 29, 10:30 a.m., to kick-off Healthy Kids Day. 400, 1 mile, and 2 mile. Only $5. T-shirt included. Don't miss it!

-Healthy Kids Day, April 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tons of activities for kids of all ages. Come and see what is going on in our community this summer for your child. Register for all summer sports and camps and receive a gift. Swimming, hands-on activities, bounce house, laser tag, music and dancing with D.J. Doc Savage, and healthy snack demos and samples.

-East Does It, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

-Cardio Kickboxing, Monday and Wednesday, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.

-Got arthritis? We have a class for you, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-Yoga/Pilates, Tuesday and Thursday, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.