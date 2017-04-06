City Desk

Volunteers are invited and encouraged to show up at the corner of Dakota and West Park Streets (the Corette Lot) on Saturday, April 29th.

The only requirement is an interest to help make Uptown Butte shine.

Volunteers at all skill levels are welcome. Work areas will be designated and volunteers will be allowed to choose where they prefer to work or clean.

The county road department will provide a dump truck for the event and our goal is to fill it with garbage in the surrounding lots, alleys and streets.

Some cleaning supplies such as garbage bags and gloves will be provided. but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own cleaning tools, cardboard boxes, rakes, brooms, gardening shovel, window cleaner, squeegies, rags, and paper towels.

Businesses are encouraged to take that day to make their storefronts shine as part of the larger efforts to encourage city-wide cleanup efforts that will continue through Beautify Butte month which will run through May with the grand finale at the landfill.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization working to revitalize Uptown Butte for all who live, do business, play, and worship in Butte’s Historic Uptown.

For details about other upcoming events and projects of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, visit http://www.mainstreetbutte.org or Facebook at uptownbutte or call 497-6464.

