April 14, 2017

A Montana Probation and Parole officer shot out the right rear tire of a fleeing SUV today, Butte police report.

Parole and Probation officers were at 118 East Platinum Street conducting a search of that residence.

The suspect vehicle arrived at the residence during the search and then sped away, even though the right rear tire had deflated, Sheriff Ed Lester wrote in a press release. The officer shot at least twice at the tires of the vehicle as it fled, the sheriff wrote. The incident occurred just after 1 pm, police said.

The suspect vehicle was a gray 2005 Nissan Armada, the sheriff said in a text message. When asked if the officer had recognized those in the vehicle or if the officer shouted a command before he fired, the sheriff said that “the rest is still under investigation.” The sheriff typically will not divulge information that might affect an ongoing investigation.

Butte patrolmen in the area pursued the SUV, and they were “soon joined by two additional Butte police units,” the release said.

During the chase, the Armada sailed into a guardrail at the north end of a bridge at Second Street and Shields. The three people in the SUV were detained.

The Armada’s pilot was James Wasson. He is now in police custody, and is charged with criminal endangerment, DUI refusal, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and eluding the police.

One of the passengers of the suspect SUV, Lawrence Roach, fled the scene on foot. He was arrested by Butte officers after “a brief foot pursuit,” the sheriff wrote.

A woman, age 34, was in the vehicle, but she was not taken into custody.

Back at the residence on East Platinum, two additional people were arrested. They were not involved in the shooting or the “subsequent pursuit,” she sheriff said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the release said.

“We’re extremely blessed and fortunate that our officers were not hurt and were able to return home to their loved ones safe and sound. As with any officer-involved shooting, the Department will work closely with the Butte Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation in the subsequent investigation,” Kevin Olson said. Mr. Olson is the administrator of the state’s Probation and Parole Division, a division of the Montana Department of Corrections.