City Desk

Big Sky Connection

Eric Tegethoff

April 14, 2017

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montanans are joining protesters across the nation on Saturday in the Tax March, calling on President Trump to reveal his tax returns.

The marches and rallies also will highlight Trump's proposed budget, an outline of how Americans' tax dollars could be spent in 2018.

Jhevon McMillan, who is helping organize the Tax March in Billings, wants the march to emphasize the disparity between the rich and poor, which he says is apparent in America's tax system. He also says the president should be transparent with his taxes, and that because of transparency in Montana, the gap between right and left seen in other parts of the country isn't as large here.

"We have such a history of transparent governance here and bipartisanship," he said. "There's your party lines that people stand by, but for the most part, we do a really good job here in Montana. We're a different kind of Democrat, we're a different kind of Republican because we've got way more in common than we have not in common."

Trump is the first president to refuse to release his tax returns to the public in 40 years. He says he won't release his returns while they're being audited.

While the biggest march is expected to be in Washington, D.C., local marches are scheduled to take place in Billings and Bozeman. The Billings march begins at the IRS building at noon.

McMillan says Montana differs from most other states in the country because it is so rural, and that also insulates it, in large part, from issues that plague other parts of the country.

"It's called the Montana bubble because a lot of the big issues that the nation faces don't really hit us so hard," he added. "They don't really affect, you know, our day-to-day like a lot of other more metropolitan areas. But the one thing that does affect us is our federal taxes that we have to pay."

The Tax March website also says the president should "commit to a fair tax system for the American people" and that it's important for Americans to know if Trump is hiding any conflicts of interest in his taxes.

The march is taking place on April 15, typically the day taxes are due. This year the deadline for taxes is Tuesday, April 18.

