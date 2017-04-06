City Desk

April 16, 2017

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday April 26 , with a presentation by Mary McCormick that will explore Butte’s short lived but notable oil refinery industry of the 1920s.

Mary McCormick is the Historic Preservation Officer for Butte-Silver Bow. McCormick has worked in Butte since 1985 as cultural resource specialist for the Montana Power Company and as an architectural historian for Renewable Technologies. After working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Seattle for three years, she returned to Butte in 2015.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will feature prehistoric Lake Missoula, the history of Butte’s Community Concert Series, and new perspectives on the Granite Mountain fire of 1917. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.