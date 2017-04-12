This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for April 12, 2017
Check Your Briefs
United stock plunges after mistreatment of passengerApril 11, 2017
After United Airlines ordered a passenger dragged from his seat to make room for United personnel, the airline's stock has plunged, the Washington Post reports.
Well Fargo takes $75 million back from former executivesApril 11, 2017
Wells Fargo is clawing back $75 million from former high-level executives. Wells Fargo says the executives did little to rein in abusive sales tactics at the bank, the Washington Post reports.
US strikes Syrian airfieldApril 6, 2017
This evening, President Trump ordered an attack on the Syrian airfield that recently launched a nerve gas attack on Syrian civilians, national media report.
Sixty cruise missiles struck the airfield within seconds of each other, a CBS special report said.
CorrectionApril 5, 2017
Editor's note: In a recent news brief, we said that the Trump administration was the source of the recent chemical weapon attack in Syria. This was obviously incorrect, and the item has been removed. Our thanks to the caller who caught the error.
New study says tensions between Trump and media hurts the publicApril 4, 2017
A new study released by Pew Research says that 80% of persons polled feel that tensions between President Trump and the media is unhealthy. These numbers include 88% Democrats and 78% Republicans. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they believe the tensions between the current administration and the media were "getting in the way" of Americans access to important political news, reports Politico.
City Desk
