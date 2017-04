After United Airlines ordered a passenger dragged from his seat to make room for United personnel, the airline's stock has plunged, the Washington Post reports Wells Fargo is clawing back $75 million from former high-level executives. Wells Fargo says the executives did little to rein in abusive sales tactics at the bank, the Washington Post reports.April 6, 2017This evening, President Trump ordered an attack on the Syrian airfield that recently launched a nerve gas attack on Syrian civilians, national media report.Sixty cruise missiles struck the airfield within seconds of each other, a CBS special report said.A new study released by Pew Research says that 80% of persons polled feel that tensions between President Trump and the media is unhealthy. These numbers include 88% Democrats and 78% Republicans. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they believe the tensions between the current administration and the media were "getting in the way" of Americans access to important political news, reports Politico.