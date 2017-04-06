City Desk





It's time for a break! Spring Break Camp convenes on, April 13, 14, 17 for ages Kindergarten through 6th grade. 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bowling Field trip, Make Easter baskets and Goo, Egg Hunt and Toss, Pool Races, Easter flyer races, nerf gun war, world cup water polo and volleyball, and more! $15/day YMCA After School kids, $25/day for Members, $35/day for Non-Members. Bring a sack lunch, swim suit, and a smile!

Other Highlights:

Girls Volleyball, 2nd through 4th grade. Register through April 12. Session runs April 17 through May 18. Practices and games played throughout the week.

Lighten Your Load Extended, April 8 to May 20, only $25 for 7 more Saturday workouts. Don't stop now!

Little Learners Preschool 6 week Spring Session, April 17 through May 25. Ages 3 to 5. Swim lessons included. Register at the Welcome Center.

Sunday classes include RIPPED, 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. and OULA ONE, 3:00-3:5 p.m.

Cross Training, Monday, 5:30 to 6:15 a.m.

Silver Sneakers, Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Water Aerobics, Monday through Thursday, 5:30 to 6:30 a.m.

Water Walking, Tuesday and Thursday, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Color Run, April 29, 10:30 a.m., to kick-off Healthy Kids Day. 400, 1 mile, and 2 mile. Only $5. T-shirt included. Don't miss it!

Healthy Kids Day, April 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tons of activities for kids of all ages. Come and see what is going on in our community this summer for your child. Register for all summer sports and camps and receive a gift. Swimming, hands-on activities, bounce house, laser tage, music and dancing with D.J. Doc Savage, and healthy snack demos and samples.





