US strikes Syrian airfieldApril 6, 2017
This evening, President Trump ordered an attack on the Syrian airfield that recently launched a nerve gas attack on Syrian civilians, national media report.
Sixty cruise missiles struck the airfield within seconds of each other, a CBS special report said.
CorrectionApril 5, 2017
Editor's note: In a recent news brief, we said that the Trump administration was the source of the recent chemical weapon attack in Syria. This was obviously incorrect, and the item has been removed. Our thanks to the caller who caught the error.
New study says tensions between Trump and media hurts the publicApril 4, 2017
A new study released by Pew Research says that 80% of persons polled feel that tensions between President Trump and the media is unhealthy. These numbers include 88% Democrats and 78% Republicans. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they believe the tensions between the current administration and the media were "getting in the way" of Americans access to important political news, reports Politico.
Bullock signs bill that allows family caregiverApril 4, 2017
Governor Steve Bullock signed House Bill 163, The Montana Caregiver Act, that allows for a patient to designate a caregiver and that information be placed in the patients medical records when they enter the hospital. This bill will give family caregivers the tools they need to help their loved ones go into the hospital and transition back home. The bill requires that a plan of care be given to the designated caregiver when the patient is discharged. Thirty-three states have already adopted this model legislation by AARP. This legislation recognizes the critical role that family caregivers play, says a statement released by the governor's office.
Presidential 'tweetstorm' hits HillaryApril 4, 2017
President still throwing punches at fallen opponent
In what Politico called a "tweetstorm," President Trump attacked Hillary Clinton and praised Fox News this morning. He ignored the day's pressing matter, the confirmation process of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, Politico reports.
