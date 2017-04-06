City Desk
New report: Montanans often breathe unhealthy air
WHAT:
Environment Montana Research & Policy Center will release a new report that presents city-by-city and county-by-county data on the persistent problem of air pollution. The report comes as the Trump attempts to roll back the Clean Power Plan and other important clean air programs, threatening the health of Montanans.
The report contains new information, broken down by state, county, and metropolitan area, about the levels of ozone smog and particulate soot pollution in 2015. It also contains preliminary data for part of the country for 2016. It also highlights how global warming increases the risk of air pollution problems by extending the smog season and increasing the frequency and severity of wildfires.
WHO:
- Skye Borden, Director of Environment Montana
- Lori Byron, Hardin pediatrician
WHEN: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 1 pm
HOW: This is a call-in event. To join, call (800) 298-6863. The conference ID
number is 5735555, the password is 2348.