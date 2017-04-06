MTPR will partner with Mainstreet Uptown Butte and broadcast live performances from the Festival’s “Original Stage” on Friday, July 7 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Saturday, July 8 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and then again from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm . The broadcasts will also present live interviews with artists and stories that capture the feel of the festival, the audience and the storied host city, Butte.

In addition to the music, the radio broadcasts will feature commentary and artist interviews between performances. Hosts from the Festival’s “Original Stage” include Michael Marsolek, Montana Public Radio’s Program Director.

Joining the Montana talent on the Original Stage will be national host and presenter Nick Spitzer, NPR host of American Routes -- http://americanroutes.wwno.org/staff/205/nick-spitzer -- , who will be in Butte to help out on the stage.

To enjoy the performances, listeners can tune to the nearest public radio station.

Montana Public Radio stations:

Butte 91.3

Dillon 91.7

Great Falls 89.9

Hamilton 91.9

Helena 91.7

Kalispell 89.9

Missoula 89.1

Whitefish 91.7

Or, streaming live anywhere at www.mtpr.org

Montana Public Radio is dedicated to broadcasting diverse folk, jazz, and world music every week plus classical music and opera and NPR and Montana news everyday. Provided as a public service of The University of Montana, the station is sustained with support from listeners.

For more information about Montana Public Radio or its Festival broadcasts, visit www.mtpr.org , or call 406-243-4931 , or 800-325-1565

July 7-9 , visit For more details about the Montana Folk Festival in Butte, visit www.montanafolkfestival.com or on facebook at mtfolkfest.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte is now seeking sponsors and individual supporters to help make this broadcast possible; any and all contributions for this reason will be used to ensure the success of the live broadcast.

Contributions can be made to the Montana Folk Festival at P.O. Box 696 Butte, MT 59703.

Be sure to note that you want your contribution to be used to support the live festival broadcast by Montana Public Radio.





