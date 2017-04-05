City Desk





April 6, 2017

Butte, Mont. – April 5, 2017 – NorthWestern Energy has scheduled an approximately four-hour-long power outage for a part of uptown Butte beginning at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

This outage will affect 925 customers from Quartz Street south to Silver Street; and from Main Street West to Clark Street.

The outage will allow company line crews to safely perform system work. This work is necessary to continue to deliver reliable service to these customers, and to avoid longer outages in the future.

NorthWestern Energy apologizes for any inconvenience this planned outage may cause. For any questions or concerns, please call our Customer Contact Center at (888) 467-2669.

