April 5, 2017

BUTTE – Butte-Silver Bow’s Urban Forestry Board, MSU Extension Butte-Silver Bow, and The City and County of Butte-Silver Bow invite the community to help celebrate 22 Years of Tree City USA Status and Arbor Day. The last Friday in April, Arbor Day, is celebrated around the world, and in Butte. Originating in the Spanish village of Mondoñedo and organized by its mayor in 1594.

In the Late 1800’s J. Sterling Morton first proposed the tree-planting holiday in Nebraska. Prizes were offered to counties and individuals for planting probably the largest number of trees on that day. It was estimated that more than one million trees were planted on the first Arbor Day.

Here in Butte the celebration will begin at 11:30 a.m. April 28, 2017 on the courthouse steps. Chief Executive Palmer will kick off the day by reading the Arbor Day Proclamation and raising the Arbor Day Flag. After the ceremony, Butte-Silver Bow’s Urban Forestry Board will plant a tree behind the courthouse on the north boulevard of Quartz Street as a kick off the tree-planting season.

The Urban Forestry Boards plans to plant 90 trees in the month of May and distribute 40 tree-bates to citizens to encourage home tree planting. In the coming weeks, the board will announce planting dates and opportunities for the public to participate in maintaining and improving Butte’s Urban Forest.

In the last three years, the community has taken great strides in tree planting and care activities including the honor of winning the Urban Forest Growth award as named by Governor Bullock the past two years.

Trees provide not only community beautification but also economic and environmental benefits, including air purification, windbreaks, noise reduction, shade and energy savings and improved curb appeal for our community. Planting trees and maintaining existing ones provides an opportunity for community interaction, volunteerism, economic development, and environmental conservation. Our efforts to improve the environment benefit present and future generations.

Help keep our Urban Forest growing. Come and celebrate trees!

For more information, please contact MSU Extension, Butte-Silver Bow County Agent, Kellee Anderson at (406) 723-0217 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.