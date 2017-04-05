This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
New study says tensions between Trump and media hurts the publicApril 4, 2017
A new study released by Pew Research says that 80% of persons polled feel that tensions between President Trump and the media is unhealthy. These numbers include 88% Democrats and 78% Republicans. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they believe the tensions between the current administration and the media were "getting in the way" of Americans access to important political news, reports Politico.
McCain, 'disgraceful chapter' in U.S. historyApril 4, 2017
Senator John McCain says the White House policy on Syria "is another disgraceful chapter in American history." Recently President Trump's administration attacked a rebel-controlled region of Syria with chemical weapons. Fifty-eight people, including children, were killed this morning in the attack delivered via airstrike in the northern Syria city of Khan Sheikhoun, says Politico.
Bullock signs bill that allows family caregiverApril 4, 2017
Governor Steve Bullock signed House Bill 163, The Montana Caregiver Act, that allows for a patient to designate a caregiver and that information be placed in the patients medical records when they enter the hospital. This bill will give family caregivers the tools they need to help their loved ones go into the hospital and transition back home. The bill requires that a plan of care be given to the designated caregiver when the patient is discharged. Thirty-three states have already adopted this model legislation by AARP. This legislation recognizes the critical role that family caregivers play, says a statement released by the governor's office.
Presidential 'tweetstorm' hits HillaryApril 4, 2017
In what Politico called a "tweetstorm," President Trump attacked Hillary Clinton and praised Fox News this morning. He ignored the day's pressing matter, the confirmation process of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, Politico reports.
Daines' work towards the Keystone XL pipeline
March 24, 2017
Great Falls, MT - "After too many years of talk and delays, today is a long awaited day for Montana's counties that badly need the tax revenue of this job creating pipeline," said Senator Daines. President of the Montana Association of Oil, Gas, and Coal Counties, Richard Dunbar, thanked Senator Daines "for leading this effort for Montana and sticking with it the whole time."
- Top news stories for April 5, 2017
