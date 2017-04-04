City Desk

by Diane Larson

ButteNews.net

Edible Book Festival is a global event that traditionally happens on April 1, (no fooling) which is also Edible Book Day. During a festival, according to BSB Reference Librarian, Angela Jordan, “edible books are created; displayed and small events are held.” Then the creations are photographed and judged. After judging is completed the display is open to the public to view and consume the entries.

According to Wikipedia the event was initialed by Judith A. Hoffberg and Beatrice Coron in 2000.

April 1st is the birthday of French foodie “Jean-Antheime Brillat-Savarin who is famous for this book Physiologie du gout (The Physiology of Taste) a witty meditation on food.” Books2eat.com says that April 1st or April Fool’s day is also known as the “day to eat your words and play with them as the ‘books’ are consumed.

Entries for the edible book festival need to follow these two rules. The entry must be 1) edible and 2) must relate to a book in some way. Angela explained that the entries can “look like a book, they can be inspired by a book or an author, or you can make a pun from a book title, you can refer to a book character, you can reproduce a book cover, anything to do with books in general.”

Since these are edible works of art that have to sit out for a couple hours it would be important to remember that you want to create your book form foods that won’t “melt, turn bad or get scary,” said Angela.

Angela recalled last year’s entries “explored a multiplicity of genres and foods.” There were around 10 entries last year but they are hoping for more this year.

Last year’s entries included “Monster Book of Monsters” from Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling, created by Ciara and Mary McAlexander. The 1958 novel “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe was innovatively created from a Wuthering Heights design that well, fell apart by Sarah Karbassi. Some entries included recipes from food mystery novels and others were created from children’s books such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. In her ‘Catepillar’ creation Shari Curtis created a caterpillar completely out of veggies. It was colorful and delicious.

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library’s second Edible Book Festival will be held on April 8 in conjunction with Library Week.







Schedule for the 2017 Edible Book Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

1:30-2:30 pm – Participants drop off edible entries on the 3rd floor of the library in the Big Butte Room

2:45-3:00 pm – Judging and Photography

3:00 pm – Public Viewing

3:15 pm – Welcome and Judges Commentary

3:30 pm – Eating of Books!

You can go online to http://buttepubliclibrary.info/?p=1961#more-1961 for a registration form. Registration ahead is preferred for information gathering and event planning purposes. However, you do not have to be registered to enter; you can bring your entries by the day of and drop them off on the 3rd floor.

During the judging period the doors will be closed to all expect the judges.

If you have any question about the Second Annual Edible Book Festival you can call Angela at 723-3361.



