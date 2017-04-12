City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, April 12, with a presentation by Joe Griffin entitled, Silver Bow Creek – a Sacred Gift: Death and Resurrection. Oral historian and Salish elder, Tony Incashola, tells of a Silver Bow Creek that ran crystal clear and provided his people with big bull trout. But after the Richest Hill on Earth was mined for over 100 years, the once pristine mountain stream lay in ruins – until Superfund law mandated a cleanup. The death and rebirth of Silver Bow Creek is a grand, epic story.

Joe Griffin is a Butte hydrogeologist with a twenty-seven year career pursuing environmental restoration from Butte to Anaconda and the Clark Fork.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.

