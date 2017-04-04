City Desk





The annual Easter Swim is this week, Friday, April 7, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Come splash and play in the water together! Each child chooses an inflatable spring toy floating in the pool. Bunny hop races with prizes, and a yummy fruit parfait for each child. $5 per child-- Parents are free. Get ready to take lots of photos!

Other Highlights:

· Get your family ready for water fun this summer, next swim session starts tomorrow, April 3 through April 27.

· Girls Volleyball, 2nd through 4th grade. Register now through April 5. Session runs April 10 through May 18. Practices and games played throughout the week.

· Lighten Your Load Extended, April 8 to May 20, only $25 for 7 more Saturday workouts. Don't stop now!

· Little Learners Preschool 6 week Spring Session, April 17 through May 25. Ages 3 to 5. Swim lessons included. Register at the Welcome Center.

· Spring Break Camp, April 13, 14, 17. Field trip, Easter Egg Hunt, Pool Races, Bowling, Easter flyer races. $15/day YMCA After School, $25/day for Members, $35/day for Non-Members. Bring a sack lunch, swim suit, and a smile!

· Sunday classes include RIPPED, 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. and OULA ONE, 3:00-3:5 p.m.

· Starting this week, OULA ONE will take the place of RIPPED, Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.

· Cross Training, Monday, 5:30 to 6:15 a.m.

· Silver Sneakers, Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· Color Run, April 29, 10:30 a.m., to kick-off Healthy Kids Day. 400, 1 mile, and 2 mile. Only $5. T-shirt included. Don't miss it!

· Healthy Kids Day, April 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tons of activities for kids of all ages. Come and see what is going on in our community this summer for your child. Register for all summer sports and camps and receive a gift. Swimming, hands-on activities, bounce house, laser tage, music and dancing with D.J. Doc Savage, and healthy snack demos and samples.

· 3rd annual Kick-a-Thon, Saturday, May 6, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Pick up your pledge form at the Welcome Center. All proceeds benefit Safe Space and YMCA Partners with Youth.