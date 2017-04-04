City Desk

April 4, 2017

BUTTE - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to notify the public and seek comments on a proposal to construct new sidewalk and upgrade Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facilities along the east side of Stuart Avenue in Butte. The project begins at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and George Street and extends north for 850 feet ending at the west entrance of the East Middle School.

Proposed work includes constructing a concrete sidewalk along the east side of Stuart Avenue and ADA curb ramps at the northeast corner of the intersection of Stuart Avenue and George Street. The purpose of this project is to create a continuous pedestrian route between existing sidewalks in an area where no pedestrian facilities currently exist. This project is sponsored by the City of Butte and Butte-Silver Bow County and was selected for funding through MDT's Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2018, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

For more information, please contact Butte District Administrator Jeff Ebert at (406) 494-9625 or Project Design Engineer Chad Welborn at (406) 994 1843. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte MT 59702-3068, or online at:

www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml

Please note that your comments are for project UPN 9157000. Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620; (406) 444-9229; fax (406) 444-7243, or e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Those using a TTY may call (800) 335-7592 or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.