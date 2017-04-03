This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
BUTTE-SILVER BOW PUBLIC WORKS’ UPDATES April 3, 2017
Roads:
- Sweeping – Zarelda to Park from Clark to the West End; Burlington to Mt. Highland from Continental to Harrison; and Holmes to the Interstate from Rowe Road to Harrison
Water Utilities:
- Marcia Street between Porter and Sherman is closed due to replacement of a high-pressure water line – local traffic only; there will be no disruption to water services and
- Hydrant and valve maintenance as needed throughout the city-county.
Metro Sewer:
- Raisin manholes as needed;
- Storm Sewer maintenance as needed.
For question, please contact the Butte-Silver Bow Department of Public Works at (406) 497-6516.