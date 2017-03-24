This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
April 3, 2017
Butte police responded to a shots fired report from the 700 block of West Park Street just after 4 am this morning.

When they arrived they found that the windows of a car parked on the block had been shot out, police said.

The man who owned the car said that he has heard a popping sound, but that the noise did not sound like gunshots. (The initial report came from another witness.)

He told police that he has seen a vehicle leave the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

