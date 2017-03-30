City Desk

Montana’s Rib & Chop House is excited to announce the opening of their tenth restaurant this April in Butte, Montana. The new restaurant will be located in the newly renovated Copper King Hotel and Convention Center on Harrison Avenue in Butte.

Local businessmen Rex Liepenhiem and Matt Niesler have spent the last year bringing the Copper King back to it’s glory and the Rib & Chop House is thrilled to be part of revitalized Copper King, and to have the opportunity to become part of the Butte community. The Rib & Chop House had been planning a move into the Butte market for many years, and the Copper King was the perfect fit for the concept.

Montana’ Rib & Chop House will be located in the hotel where the once famous Copper King Bar was located. The newly designed and renovated dining room should be very appealing to the locals of Butte as well as visitors to the area. Included in the new design is an AV system consisting of 17 large TV’s with most pay-per-view sports (NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA) and a state of the art sound system. A beautiful fireplace, wine racks and comfortable booths are part of the contemporary dining room design. In addition to the main dining areas and bar, the new Chop House will feature a 60 seat private dining room and a gift shop.

Founded in Livingston, Montana in 2001, the Rib & Chop House offers some of the best Certified Angus Beef steaks, award-winning baby back ribs and fresh seafood. The restaurant’s philosophy of “Rocky Mountain Hospitality” combines excellent service with great food in a comfortable setting. The menu offers something for everyone, including a crowd-pleasing kids’ menu.

General manager, Nichole Jensen, has been working with her staff to get the restaurant up and running. Jensen is impressed with the overall hotel renovations, “The hotel is beautiful, the new day spa is wonderful, great pool for the families—perfect facility for a business or private function. We have a lot of hard-working people who are dedicated to making the dining and hotel guest experience perfect. The Chop House is proud to be part of the revitalization of the Copper King Hotel."

The mid April opening date is not set in stone, but the Rib & Chop House will announce it through local and social media once the staff is fully trained. “Butte is a very special place! We are honored to become a part of the community,” said Jensen.

Editor's note: In this press release the Rib & Chop House announces its imminent Butte debut.