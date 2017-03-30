Taken from his webpage"After too many years of talk and delays, today is a long awaited day for Montana's counties that badly need the tax revenue of this job creating pipeline," said Senator Daines. President of the Montana Association of Oil, Gas, and Coal Counties, Richard Dunbar, thanked Senator Daines "for leading this effort for Montana and sticking with it the whole time."Taken from the Senator's webpage.- "Bob Ream was a champion for Montana. His belief that our public lands, wildlife, rivers, and streams belonged to every Montana-not just a select few-is a lasting legacy that will benefit and inspire our state for generations to come. Bob was one of the first people I met when I decided to get involved in public service, and I am grateful for his life of leadership."Taken from the Senator's webpage.- "Bob Ream was a champion for Montana. His belief that our public lands, wildlife, rivers, and streams belonged to every Montana-not just a select few-is a lasting legacy that will benefit and inspire our state for generations to come. Bob was one of the first people I met when I decided to get involved in public service, and I am grateful for his life of leadership."- Governor Steve Bullock is proposing a constitutional amendment to prohibit a statewide general sales tax. Senate Bill 351, sponsored by Dick Barrett, proposes a simple change to Montanan's Constitution to prohibit a statewide general sales tax and end the possibility that future legislators and governors could impose a statewide general sales tax. A press release from the governor office says "Montanans have rejected time and time again a statewide sales tax by large margins," said Governor Bullock. Montanans will vote in 2018 on the proposed amendment if approved by Legislature.Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Chairman, said that some of the members of Trump's transition team were under inadvertent surveillance after the presidential election in November of 2016. Nunes said that the information does not verify that wiretapping took place at Trump tower.