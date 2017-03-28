This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for March 28, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Daines' work towards the Keystone XL pipelineTaken from his webpage
March 24, 2017
Great Falls, MT - "After too many years of talk and delays, today is a long awaited day for Montana's counties that badly need the tax revenue of this job creating pipeline," said Senator Daines. President of the Montana Association of Oil, Gas, and Coal Counties, Richard Dunbar, thanked Senator Daines "for leading this effort for Montana and sticking with it the whole time."
Senator Tester's statement on the life of Bob Ream
Taken from the Senator's webpage.
March 24, 2017
Big Sandy - "Bob Ream was a champion for Montana. His belief that our public lands, wildlife, rivers, and streams belonged to every Montana-not just a select few-is a lasting legacy that will benefit and inspire our state for generations to come. Bob was one of the first people I met when I decided to get involved in public service, and I am grateful for his life of leadership."
Senator Tester's statement on the life of Bob Ream (2)Taken from the Senator's webpage.
March 24, 2017
Big Sandy - "Bob Ream was a champion for Montana. His belief that our public lands, wildlife, rivers, and streams belonged to every Montana-not just a select few-is a lasting legacy that will benefit and inspire our state for generations to come. Bob was one of the first people I met when I decided to get involved in public service, and I am grateful for his life of leadership."
Governor Bullock proposes to ban a statewide general sales taxMarch 23, 2017
Montana - Governor Steve Bullock is proposing a constitutional amendment to prohibit a statewide general sales tax. Senate Bill 351, sponsored by Dick Barrett, proposes a simple change to Montanan's Constitution to prohibit a statewide general sales tax and end the possibility that future legislators and governors could impose a statewide general sales tax. A press release from the governor office says "Montanans have rejected time and time again a statewide sales tax by large margins," said Governor Bullock. Montanans will vote in 2018 on the proposed amendment if approved by Legislature.
Nunes says some of Trumps team may have been under surveillanceMarch 23, 2017
Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Chairman, said that some of the members of Trump's transition team were under inadvertent surveillance after the presidential election in November of 2016. Nunes said that the information does not verify that wiretapping took place at Trump tower.
City Desk
Top news stories for March 28, 2017
Latest News
- Top news stories for March 28, 2017
- Caretaker house rehab estimated at $139,461
- Zoning Board Adjustment Meeting to be Live Streamed
- This Week in Labor History March 29 – April 4
- Tech Women’s Basketball Receives Champions of Character Team Award
- Driving Range Open
- Top stories for March 27, 2017
- Could Colstrip Bill Hinder MT's Renewable-Energy Future?
- Top news stories for March 24, 2017
- Montana's unemployment rate continues to decline says Governor Bullock
- Montana Department of Transportation Proposes Reconstruction Project on Montana Highway 1
- It's happening a the YMCA for the first week in April
- ST. JAMES HEALTHCARE NAMED TO TOP 20 RURAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL LIST
- Tax Deed Sale and Delinquent Taxes Notification Reminder
- Events at the Butte YMCA