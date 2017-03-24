City Desk



Mar. 27, 2017

by Chris Harris

for ButteNews.net



In February the B-SB Council of Commissioners requested an update on the Basin Creek Caretakers House from the Historic Preservation Officer at the request of a concerned citizen.

This caused a change in the county’s plans for the house, plans that had been discussed since at least July 2016. County officials intended to have students from Highlands College rehabilitate the house for the cost of the materials with a proposed end use of employee housing, according to an update given by Mary McCormick at the January Historic Preservation Commission meeting. Ms. McCormick is the county’s Historic Preservation Officer.

As part of the change, an estimate for the total cost of rehabilitation was provided by Markovich Construction. That estimate was included as part of an insurance claim by the county due to past vandalism of the house. The estimate discloses a total job cost of $139,461.00, of which $61,498.00 is attributed to vandalism with the hope that the insurance company will reimburse B-SB for that loss. The remaining $77,962.00 will be requested by Dave Schultz in the form of a budget allocation through the Public Works Department. Mr. Schultz is Director of Public Works. A copy of the estimate was obtained through the Chief Executive’s Office.

The end use of the house will be in the form of employee housing and will be overseen by a committee involving Schultz, McCormick, and Cinda Seys from B-SB, and others, according to Schultz. A presentation will be given to the Council of Commissioners as soon as a decision is made by the insurance company where the details will be given.

Ms. Seys is Butte-Silver Bow’s Safety and Risk Management Officer.