March 27, 2017
BUTTE – Tonight's (March 27, 2017) Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting (5:30 p.m., Council of Commissioners' Chamber, Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite Street) will be available to view via live stream on the Butte-Silver Bow website. The stream will go live just before 5:30 p.m. tonight, and end upon the meeting's adjournment. Citizens can navigate directly to the meeting live stream by clicking: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/894/Meeting-Live-Stream. Conversely, you can reach the live stream by visiting the Butte-Silver Bow website homepage and clicking the "Meeting Live Stream" link on the left side of the page.

 

For questions, please contact Butte-Silver Bow Online and Public Communications Administrator, Jeremy Gatz-Miller at (406) 497-6221 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

 

