City Desk







March 27, 2017

BUTTE, Mont. – The Montana Tech women’s basketball team received the 2016-17 Buffalo Funds Five-Star Champions of Character Award announced by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Only one institution from each of the NAIA’s 25 championship sports receives the Buffalo Funds Five-Star Champions of Character Team Award. To receive the award a team must demonstrate the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

“It is an honor for our team to receive the Champions of Character Award,” said Head Coach Carly Sanon.

“It is a testimony of our student-athletes, department and university. We coaches try to instill the five core values in our student-athletes on a daily basis. When a student-athlete steps foot on Montana Tech's campus, we want to make sure that they grow as individuals as well as prepare them to be contributing members to society. I truly admire how well our team responded.”

This season the Montana Tech Women’s Basketball focused on the core value respect. With the election and current state of our country, we thought it was important to discuss, learn and show respect to one another. The women’s basketball team is made up of student-athletes from five different states as well as rural areas, cities and different backgrounds.

The team is also very involved in the community and service in Butte. The team was involved with Read for Peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“It is important to give back to the Butte community that supports us. I enjoy being around young kids and reading to them about an important person of our history was full filling,” said senior Hattie Thatcher.

Women’s basketball total community service was 270 hours. The team also organized a department wide Walk to School Day with all Montana Tech student-athletes, participated in the United Way and Salvation Army’s Dress a Child Program, numerous campus activities, and more.