March 24, 2017

Butte - “More Montanan’s are at work than ever before in our state’s history and Montana businesses are creating good-paying jobs being filled by our friends, families, and neighbors,” said Governor Steve Bullock as he announce Montana’s unemployment rates.

In February Montana’s unemployment rate continued to decline by 0.1 percentage point to 3.8%, while the U.S. unemployment rate also declined by 0.1 percentage point to 4.7%.

Senator Bullock said that in 2017, “Montana’s economy is off to a hot start, with thousands of new jobs added just last month.

Over the month of February the payroll employment increased by 3,000 jobs and the private sector added 2,800 jobs.

In February of 2017 the unemployment rate in Butte-Silver Bow was 4.7%, with 800 total unemployed persons and 17, 192 people employed.









