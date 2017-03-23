- Governor Steve Bullock is proposing a constitutional amendment to prohibit a statewide general sales tax. Senate Bill 351, sponsored by Dick Barrett, proposes a simple change to Montanan's Constitution to prohibit a statewide general sales tax and end the possibility that future legislators and governors could impose a statewide general sales tax. A press release from the governor office says "Montanans have rejected time and time again a statewide sales tax by large margins," said Governor Bullock. Montanans will vote in 2018 on the proposed amendment if approved by Legislature.Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Chairman, said that some of the members of Trump's transition team were under inadvertent surveillance after the presidential election in November of 2016. Nunes said that the information does not verify that wiretapping took place at Trump tower.Police identified the assailant in the attacks that took place near the Parliament on Wednesday as Khalid Masood. On Thursday the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. Khalid Masood, 52 has a long criminal history, says The New York Times/"We need to have a plan to keep this country safe from threats regardless of where they are coming from," said U.S. Senator Jon Tester to the National Border Patrol Council, the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council, and the National Employees Union on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The Senator met with them to secure support to strengthen the U.S. northern border where we share 540 miles of border with Canada according to a press release from the Senators office.London experienced an attack mid-day today which caused 4 deaths and at least 20 injuries. Authorities have declared this to be a "terrorist attack" although the motive remains open. A car rammed pedestrians on the sidewalk of Westminster Bridge causing two civilian deaths. The car crashed the fence. A man got out of the car wielding a knife and stabbed a police officer, the attacker was then shot according to NPR.