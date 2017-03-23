This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Senator Tester's statement on the life of Bob Ream
Check Your Briefs
Governor Bullock proposes to ban a statewide general sales taxMarch 23, 2017
Montana - Governor Steve Bullock is proposing a constitutional amendment to prohibit a statewide general sales tax. Senate Bill 351, sponsored by Dick Barrett, proposes a simple change to Montanan's Constitution to prohibit a statewide general sales tax and end the possibility that future legislators and governors could impose a statewide general sales tax. A press release from the governor office says "Montanans have rejected time and time again a statewide sales tax by large margins," said Governor Bullock. Montanans will vote in 2018 on the proposed amendment if approved by Legislature.
Nunes says some of Trumps team may have been under surveillanceMarch 23, 2017
Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Chairman, said that some of the members of Trump's transition team were under inadvertent surveillance after the presidential election in November of 2016. Nunes said that the information does not verify that wiretapping took place at Trump tower.
Khalid Masood identified as London attackerMarch 23, 2017
Police identified the assailant in the attacks that took place near the Parliament on Wednesday as Khalid Masood. On Thursday the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. Khalid Masood, 52 has a long criminal history, says The New York Times/
Strengthening the northern border priority for TesterMarch 23, 2017
"We need to have a plan to keep this country safe from threats regardless of where they are coming from," said U.S. Senator Jon Tester to the National Border Patrol Council, the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council, and the National Employees Union on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The Senator met with them to secure support to strengthen the U.S. northern border where we share 540 miles of border with Canada according to a press release from the Senators office.
Attack near U.K. Parliament leaves 4 deadMarch 22, 2017
London experienced an attack mid-day today which caused 4 deaths and at least 20 injuries. Authorities have declared this to be a "terrorist attack" although the motive remains open. A car rammed pedestrians on the sidewalk of Westminster Bridge causing two civilian deaths. The car crashed the fence. A man got out of the car wielding a knife and stabbed a police officer, the attacker was then shot according to NPR.
City Desk
Senator Tester's statement on the life of Bob Ream
Taken from the Senator's webpage.
March 24, 2017
Big Sandy - "Bob Ream was a champion for Montana. His belief that our public lands, wildlife, rivers, and streams belonged to every Montana-not just a select few-is a lasting legacy that will benefit and inspire our state for generations to come. Bob was one of the first people I met when I decided to get involved in public service, and I am grateful for his life of leadership."
Latest News
- Senator Tester's statement on the life of Bob Ream
- Montana Department of Transportation Proposes Reconstruction Project on Montana Highway 1
- It's happening a the YMCA for the first week in April
- ST. JAMES HEALTHCARE NAMED TO TOP 20 RURAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL LIST
- Tax Deed Sale and Delinquent Taxes Notification Reminder
- Events at the Butte YMCA
- Terrific Tree Trimming is back for its 5th Season!
- Top news stories for March 23, 2017
- Butte man resists arrest
- Top news stories for March 22, 2017
- This Week in Labor History March 22 – 28
- Butte School District partners with MSU Extension SNAP-ED to Complete a Smarter Lunchrooms Makeover at West and Kennedy
- Top news stories for March 21, 2017
- Man killed by semi identified
- Top stories for March 20, 2017