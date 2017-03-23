This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Senator Tester's statement on the life of Bob Ream

Taken from the Senator's webpage.
March 24, 2017
Big Sandy - "Bob Ream was a champion for Montana. His belief that our public lands, wildlife, rivers, and streams belonged to every Montana-not just a select few-is a lasting legacy that will benefit  and inspire our state for generations to come. Bob was one of the first people I met when I decided to get involved in public service, and I am grateful for his life of leadership."



