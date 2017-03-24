City Desk

March 24, 2017

ANACONDA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to notify the public and seek comments on a proposal to reconstruct about 4 miles of Montana Highway 1 (MT-1) west of Anaconda in Deer Lodge County. The project begins at North Cable Road west of Anaconda at reference post 10.1 and extends west for 4.0 miles, ending near the Cable Road approach at reference post 14.1.

Proposed reconstruction includes a center turn lane and accommodations for a future multi-use path. Approaches will be consolidated as much as practical. Fencing will also be used to control access at some locations. The purpose of the project is to improve the safety and operation of the corridor by improving the geometrics and managing the access.

The project is currently outside of the Tentative Construction Plan. Project construction will depend on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will be required. Staff will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.

For more information, please contact Butte District Administrator Jeff Ebert at (406) 494-9625 or Project Design Engineer Jennifer Nelson at (406) 641 2536. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Butte office at P.O. Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068, or online at:

www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml

Please note that your comments are for project UPN 8789000. Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620; (406) 444-9229; fax (406) 444-7243, or e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Those using a TTY may call (800) 335-7592 or through the Montana Relay Service at 711.

