City Desk





Below is the Sunday line-up for the YMCA

The annual Easter Swim is coming soon, Friday, April 7, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Come splash and play in the water together! Each child chooses an inflatable spring toy floating in the pool. Bunny hop races with prizes, and a yummy fruit parfait for each child. $5 per child. Parents are free. Get ready to take lots of photos!

Other Highlights:

- Get your family ready for water fun this summer, next swim session starts next Monday, April 3 through April 27. Register now to secure your spot.

- Girls Volleyball, 2nd through 4th grade. Register now through April 5. Session runs April 10 through May 18. Practices and games played throughout the week.

- Sunday classes include RIPPED, 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. and OULA ONE, 3:00-3:5 p.m.

- Starting Tuesday April 4, OULA ONE will take the place of RIPPED, Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.

- Spin, Tuesday and Thursday, 12:10 to 1:00 p.m.

- Spring Break Camp, April 13, 14, 17. Field trip, Easter Egg Hunt, Pool Races, Bowling, Easter flyer races. $15/day YMCA After School, $25/day for Members, $35/day for Non-Members. Bring a sack lunch, swim suit, and a smile!

- Color Run, April 29, 10:30 a.m., to kick-off Healthy Kids Day. 400, 1 mile, and 2 mile. Only $5. T-shirt included. Don't miss it!

- Healthy Kids Day, April 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tons of activities for kids of all ages. Come and see what is going on in our community this summer for your child. Register for all summer sports and camps and receive a gift. Swimming, hands-on activities, bounce house, and healthy snacks.