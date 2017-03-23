City Desk



March 23, 2017

Butte - St. James Healthcare was recently named one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country.

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospital winners are those hospitals who have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charges and financial stability. On these measures, St. James Healthcare received a total score of 99.1 out of a possible score of 100. This group was selected from iVantage’s Top 100 Rural Community Hospital list, released earlier this year.

“We are very pleased to be named to Top 20 list and we are proud of our physicians and all our staff who made it possible for us to achieve this designation,” said Jay Doyle, St. James Healthcare Interim President. “Our entire staff has worked very hard over the past few years to ensure we are providing the very best and highest quality care possible and it is gratifying to be recognized for that work,” he said. “Our results as a top health care provider means the residents of Butte and throughout southwestern Montana can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals scored best among Perspective Payment System hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index™. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit conference May 11 in San Diego, Calif.

About St. James Healthcare

St. James Healthcare is the largest health care facility in southwest Montana providing quality care close to home for more than 136 years. St. James is part of the SCL Health System, Accredited by the Joint Commission, St. James offers more than 30 medical specialties and has a 103-member medical staff. For more information, visit stjameshealthcare.org

About the National Rural Health Association

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and wellbeing of rural Americans and providing leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership is made up of 21,000 diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. For more information, visit RuralHealthWeb.org.

About iVantage Health Analytics

iVantage Health Analytics, Inc.™ is a privately held healthcare business intelligence and technology company. The company is a leading provider of information products serving an expansive healthcare industry. iVantage Health Analytics™ integrates diverse information with innovative delivery platforms to ensure customers’ timely, concise, and relevant strategic action. For more information, visit www.iVantageHealth.com.