City Desk
Tax Deed Sale and Delinquent Taxes Notification Reminder
March 23, 2017
BUTTE – The Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer and Assessor remind property owners that properties with delinquent taxes from 2013 are subject to the tax deed sales process. Taxpayers with properties on the 2013 tax delinquency list are required to pay the oldest year of tax subject to deed (2013) and the current year tax (2016) plus a tax deed fee of $135.00 for each parcel up until June 9, 2017. Properties not redeemed by June 9, 2017, will accumulate an additional fee of $100.00, for a total of $235.00 on each delinquent parcel. If you believe your property may be delinquent, please reference Butte-Silver Bow’s most recent list of delinquent properties at: http://co.silverbow.mt.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/8962.
For questions, please contact the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s office at (406) 497-6303.