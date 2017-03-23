City Desk



Below is the Sunday line-up for the YMCA

One day, one ride, one child. First annual Bike-A-Thon, Saturday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get your team together and come ride for a cause. We’re cycling to raise funds to help families in need within our community. 1-8 cyclists per team; one team per bike for the entire 8 hour event. Your pledge provides a solid foundation for the Butte Family YMCA to offer programming that supports healthy living, youth development and social responsibility, such as summer day camp scholarships, swim lessons, preschool, as well as subbsidizing membership for a Senior living on a fixed income. Register to ride on a team or pledge a rider at the Welcome Center.

Other Highlights

Starting today, Sunday classes include RIPPED, 2:30 to 3:10 p.m. and Oula One, 3:10-4:00 p.m.

March you calendar, the annual Easter Swim is Friday, April 7, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each child chooses an inflatable spring toy floating in the pool. Bunny hop races and fruit parfaits. $5 per child.

Spin, Tuesday and Thursday, 12:10 to 1:00 p.m.

Spring Break Camp, April 13, 14, 17. Field trip, Easter Egg Hunt, Pool Party, Easter flyer races. $15/day YMCA After School, $25/day for Members, $35/day for Non-Members. Bring a sack lunch, swim suit, and a smile!

Color Run, April 29, 10:30 a.m., to kick-off Healthy Kids Day. 400, 1 mile, and 2 mile. Only $5. T-shirt included. Don't miss it!

Healthy Kids Day, April 29, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tons of activities for kids of all ages. Come and see what is going on in our community this summer for your child. Register for all summer sports and camps and receive a gift. Swimming, hands-on activities, bounce house, and healthy snacks.

Get your family ready for water fun this summer, next swim session is April 3 through April 27. Register now.



