

March 23, 2017

BUTTE – Terrific Tree Trimming is back. Beginning Terrific Tree Trimming is back. Beginning

April 6 through May 11

Butte-Silver Bow Urban Forest Board, MSU Extension and Butte-Silver Bow, and Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free tree-trimming activity for the community for six weeks of tree trimming, each

Thursday

. Terrific Tree Trimming is for individuals interested in learning how to properly prune trees while helping to maintain Butte’s Urban Forest. Terrific Tree Trimming will meet at Emma Park (300 S. Dakota Street) at

Noon

, for a short tutorial with ISA Certified Arborist, Kellee Anderson, on proper pruning methods and then reconvene at a designated location to put those methods to use. If you want to participate, please bring essentials for working outside for two hours and a pair of pruners. Each week, participants’ names will be collected for a drawing at the end of the program, the more you participate the better your chances of winning. The grand prize is a new pair of pruning shears.