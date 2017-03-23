This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for March 23, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Attack near U.K. Parliament leaves 4 deadMarch 22, 2017
London experienced an attack mid-day today which caused 4 deaths and at least 20 injuries. Authorities have declared this to be a "terrorist attack" although the motive remains open. A car rammed pedestrians on the sidewalk of Westminster Bridge causing two civilian deaths. The car crashed the fence. A man got out of the car wielding a knife and stabbed a police officer, the attacker was then shot according to NPR.
2nd Annual Innovate Montana Symposium to be held in BillingsMarch 14, 2017
On Friday the governor announced the second annual Innovate Montana Symposium will be held on July 12-13 in downtown Billings at the Double Tree by Hilton, Northern Hotel and Pub Station. Pre-conference workshops will be held on July 11. Read more about it here.
Tester releases statement after voting against the confirmation of Seema VermaMarch 14, 2017
Montana - A press release from Senator Jon Testers office reports that he voted against the confirmation of Seema Verma to the Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services position. "Ms. Verma has made it a priority to take health care away from hard working Montanans," said the senator. Over 71, 000 Montanans have enrolled in Medicaid Expansion through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and over 200,000 Montana seniors are enrolled in Medicare.
Battles continue over GOP proposed healthcare planMarch 14, 2017
"This bill doesn't repeal Obamacare," said Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican from Ohio and a member of the House Freedom Caucus on "Fox & Friends" this morning. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report calculated that under the American Healthcare Act (AHCA) 24 million fewer people will have healthcare, reports The Washington Post.
County maintenance shops and Parrot tailingsMarch 14, 2017
Butte - The county maintenance garage shops that are located on the land where the Parrot tailings are buried needs to be moved soon. The governor has made a promise that the tailings will be removed, but before that can happen the county garage needs to be moved. On Wednesday the council of commissioners will pick top three locations, reports KXLF.
City Desk
Top news stories for March 23, 2017
Latest News
- Top news stories for March 23, 2017
- Butte man resists arrest
- Top news stories for March 22, 2017
- This Week in Labor History March 22 – 28
- Butte School District partners with MSU Extension SNAP-ED to Complete a Smarter Lunchrooms Makeover at West and Kennedy
- Top news stories for March 21, 2017
- Man killed by semi identified
- Top stories for March 20, 2017
- Butte Saint Patrick's crowd does it right
- Obamacare Replacement Could Hurt Rural States like MT
- Top news stories for March 17, 2017
- NEW BOOK LIST MARCH 1-16 2017
- New York’s Gilbert & Sullivan Players to Perform In Butte, MT on April 6, 2017
- Unlicensed Trailer Courts in Butte-Silver Bow
- Top stories for March 16, 2017