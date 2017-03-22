City Desk

March 22, 2017

Although there were three officers present, John Zagranis still resisted when he was told he was under arrest.

Police responded to the Town Pump on South Montana Street yesterday afternoon, where they questioned Zagranis and his partner, a woman that Zagranis had allegedly assaulted. The Assault had occurred earlier at the couple's residence on Hobson, police said.

The woman told officers that Zagranis had punched her in the chest, Undersheriff George Skuletich told reporters at this morning's police briefing.

Two officers stood with the suspect while another officer spoke with the victim. When police told Zagranis that he would be arrested, he pushed one officer, causing the officer to fall backwards to the ground.

Zagranis was then brought to the ground as well. There he was cuffed, the undersheriff said.

The suspect was “uncooperative” on the way to jail, and “uncooperative” at the detention center as well, police reported.