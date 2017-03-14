City Desk

March 21, 2017

Butte - In November 2016, West Elementary enacted a Smarter Lunchrooms Makeover to encourage students to select, eat, and enjoy nutritious foods without eliminating free choice. The project was led by Kurt Marthaller, Director of Central Services with the Butte School District, and Molly Viall, the MSU Extension SNAP-Ed Program Manager for Butte-Silver Bow, with help from Marisa Kanemitsu, Food Corps Member, Vanessa Belissario, West Head Cook, and the West Elementary kitchen staff.

The Smarter Lunchroom Movement ( www.smarterlunchrooms.org ), overseen by MSU’s Montana Team Nutrition, uses evidence-based evaluations and practices to encourage children to make healthier choices in their lunchroom and reduce plate waste. The lunchroom environment was evaluated on a 100-point scale and improvements were made based on the score. Interventions used in the West Elementary School lunchroom included placing a basket of fruit at the end of the line next to the register, moving the crate of white milk ahead of the chocolate milk, and posting the monthly menu in the hallway outside of the lunchroom.

After five weeks, the lunchroom was evaluated again and the score had increased 16%. The daily consumption of white milk had increased 62%, and servings of fruits and vegetables had increased by 30 servings per day. West Head Cook, Vanessa Belissario, said that she and her staff “try hard and want to do everything right” for the students. She reported the changes were going over well in the lunchroom and that she was seeing continued increases in the amount of white milk, fruit and vegetables being selected by the children.

“The kids already have a choice in what they eat each day, but this project makes sure they are encouraged to make a healthy choice, and that they are aware of what their options are,” said Marthaller. “Getting the kids involved and having their artwork of fruits and vegetables really makes the lunchroom more inviting and engaging, especially because this is a multi-purpose space.”

The Butte Smarter Lunchroom Team wishes to thank Principal Kissell, the faculty, and the kitchen staff at West Elementary School, as well as Food Corps, NCAT, MSU’s Montana Team Nutrition and MSU Extension Nutrition Education Program for their support in the evaluation and interventions of the Smarter Lunchroom Movement. Next, the project will be completed at the Kennedy School lunchroom. The first assessment was conducted in early March, and interventions to improve the atmosphere and availability of healthy options will be ongoing throughout this spring.

For further information, please contact Kurt Marthaller with the Butte School District at 553-2590, or Molly Viall at the Butte MSU Extension Office at 723-0217.