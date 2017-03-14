City Desk

The man killed by a semi-truck near Rocker was identified this afternoon by BSB Coroner Lee Labreche.The man is Michael Joseph Bailey. The cause of the death was blunt force trauma, and the death has been ruled accidental, the coroner reported in a text message.Mr. Bailey was from Idaho, and he was 37, the coroner said.Mr. Bailey died while pushing his car off the road. A woman who was assisting him was thrown clear and sustained only minor injuries, local media reported. The accident happened early Sunday morning near the Rocker exit.