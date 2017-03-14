City Desk

Butte police and the Montana Highway patrol made 27 arrests on Saint Patrick’s day, police report.

There were seven arrests for DUI, one for aggravated assault, three for aggravated burglary, 11 for disorderly conduct and one for sexual assault. In addition, officers arrested three people who had outstanding warrants and one person for violating their parole or probation.

“We few folks who made poor choices toward the end of the night and ended up getting arrested, but I thought it was a fun crowd and parade throughout the day. Ninety-nine percent of the people were having a great time and doing it the right way,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in an email.



Here emergency vehicles arrive on Galena in front of the Irish Times bar Friday evening.





