2nd Annual Innovate Montana Symposium to be held in BillingsMarch 14, 2017
On Friday the governor announced the second annual Innovate Montana Symposium will be held on July 12-13 in downtown Billings at the Double Tree by Hilton, Northern Hotel and Pub Station. Pre-conference workshops will be held on July 11. Read more about it here.
Tester releases statement after voting against the confirmation of Seema VermaMarch 14, 2017
Montana - A press release from Senator Jon Testers office reports that he voted against the confirmation of Seema Verma to the Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services position. "Ms. Verma has made it a priority to take health care away from hard working Montanans," said the senator. Over 71, 000 Montanans have enrolled in Medicaid Expansion through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and over 200,000 Montana seniors are enrolled in Medicare.
Battles continue over GOP proposed healthcare planMarch 14, 2017
"This bill doesn't repeal Obamacare," said Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican from Ohio and a member of the House Freedom Caucus on "Fox & Friends" this morning. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report calculated that under the American Healthcare Act (AHCA) 24 million fewer people will have healthcare, reports The Washington Post.
County maintenance shops and Parrot tailingsMarch 14, 2017
Butte - The county maintenance garage shops that are located on the land where the Parrot tailings are buried needs to be moved soon. The governor has made a promise that the tailings will be removed, but before that can happen the county garage needs to be moved. On Wednesday the council of commissioners will pick top three locations, reports KXLF.
New executive order blocking MuslimsMarch 6, 2017
The executive order to block visas from being issued to citizens of six majority-Muslim countries has been signed by Trump. This revokes and replaces the current suspended order that has been known a the 'travel ban.' The new order bans arrivals from specific majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and suspends the entire U.S. refugee program for 120 days. Trump's order has also put a cap of 50,000 refugees admitted this fiscal year, reports NPR.
