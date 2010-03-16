City Desk

Live On Stage Inc. and the Butte Community Concert Association Announce ‘Gilbert & Sullivan Tribute’ as part of their 2016 - 2017 Concert Season



March 16, 20107

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – I’ve Got a Little Twist is an award winning, NYGASP original production that highlights the timelessness of Gilbert & Sullivan and its relevance in today’s world. Come and out and enjoy a show full of light and laughter at The Mother Lode Theatre, 315 West Park Street, Butte, Montana on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. For more information please contact Ed Malesich 1-406-723-4689.

“…the overall effect is very interesting, well-paced and extremely entertaining. The singing is first rate. And it’s quite funny.”

- Oscar Moore, talkentertainment.com

I’ve Got a Little Twist is an award-winning production that highlights the timelessness of Gilbert & Sullivan and their relevance in today’s world. The show accomplishes this with several numbers that feature ingeniously rewritten lyrics for G&S tunes. G&S numbers are juxtaposed with contemporary musical theatre, and, sometimes, the classic Gilbert & Sullivan is left intact. The show simultaneously speaks to audiences who are new to Gilbert & Sullivan, as well as die-hard aficionados. Audiences are guaranteed to leave the venue with an intimate knowledge of what famous 20th century lyricist Johnny Mercer said: “We all come from Gilbert.”

The Butte Community Concert Association (“BCCA”) has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1930. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters.


