City Desk

March 16, 2017

BUTTE – Please be aware, in the coming weeks, the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow will be enforcing Montana State law and local ordinances to bring all unlicensed Trailer Courts in the county into compliance. Montana State MCA 50-52-101(a) defines a Trail Court as a parcel of land upon which two or more spaces are available to the public and designated for occupancy by trailers or mobile home for use as a residence.

Owners of unlicensed properties will receive a notice from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department concerning their property. Owners are required to meet several specific requirements before issuance of a Montana State License to operate their property as a Trailer Court legally. Requirements include Montana DEQ approval, Montana DPHHS approval, Butte-Silver Bow Planning Department approval, and a valid Butte-Silver Bow Business License.