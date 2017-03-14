This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Unlicensed Trailer Courts in Butte-Silver Bow

City Desk

Unlicensed Trailer Courts in Butte-Silver Bow

Print
March 16, 2017
BUTTE – Please be aware, in the coming weeks, the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow will be enforcing Montana State law and local ordinances to bring all unlicensed Trailer Courts in the county into compliance. Montana State MCA 50-52-101(a) defines a Trail Court as a parcel of land upon which two or more spaces are available to the public and designated for occupancy by trailers or mobile home for use as a residence.
 
Owners of unlicensed properties will receive a notice from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department concerning their property. Owners are required to meet several specific requirements before issuance of a Montana State License to operate their property as a Trailer Court legally. Requirements include Montana DEQ approval, Montana DPHHS approval, Butte-Silver Bow Planning Department approval, and a valid Butte-Silver Bow Business License.
 
For questions of concerns, please contact John Rolich R.S., at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at (406) 497-5027 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it." target="_blank" style="color: #1155cc;">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

BSB Public Library Foundation
Thursday the 16th. Affiliate Marketing.
Copyright 2012

©

Extensions by Siteground Joomla hosting