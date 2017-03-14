City Desk

Mar. 15, 2017

Neighbors called when Bryce Williams allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a residence on Walnut Street, police said.

The woman went outside the home. There Williams pushed her down, police reported.

The then went into the garage where damaged two items of the woman’s property, police said.

When she entered the garage he pressed her against a car and took her phone, preventing her from calling police, officers reported.

A neighbor called the police. The disturbance was reported at about 11 pm.

Mr. Williams has been charged with partner family member abuse, criminal mischief, and tampering with a communications device.

Mr. Williams is 24 and from Great Falls, Undersheriff George Skuletich said at this morning’s media briefing.