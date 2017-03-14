City Desk





March 15, 2017

Butte - We have unbelievable news to share. The Western States Hockey League (WSHL) has nominated coach Ty Smith and forward Jan Marcillis as nominees for coach and player of the year for the entire WSHL! There are currently 27 teams in the league and Coach Ty Smith has made the cut for the top 3. With an average of 12 forwards on each team, that equates to 324 players that are eligible for player of the year and Jan Marcillis has made the final 6!

We would very much appreciate any social media support to help us get the votes for these 2 young men to receive the honors that they deserve.



Link to coach of the year:



Link to player of the year:

